All Women Police Stations opened at Sulur, Kottur in Coimbatore rural limits

June 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The other All Women Police Stations in Coimbatore rural are located at Pollachi, Perur, Thudiyalur and Mettupalayam.

The Hindu Bureau

The new All Women Police Station at Sulur in Coimbatore district that was inaugurated by Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu through videoconferencing on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

Two new All Women Police Stations (AWPSs) of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police at Sulur and Kottur started functioning on June 6 (Tuesday). 

C. Sylendra Babu, the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force, inaugurated the stations through videoconferencing from the headquarters in Chennai.

R. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police (West Zone), C. Vijaya Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range), V. Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District, were present at the inauguration of Sulur AWPS. 

“The two new stations will have a strength of nine personnel each, including an inspector,” said Mr. Badrinarayanan. 

The AWPS at Sulur is for the Karumathampatti police subdivision. A. Sumathi has been appointed as the Inspector. The AWPS at Kottur is for the Valparai sub-division and K. Sumathi is the Inspector of the new station.

With the addition of the two new stations, all the six subdivisions of the Coimbatore District Police have AWPSs. The other AWPSs in Coimbatore rural are located at Pollachi, Perur, Thudiyalur and Mettupalayam. Though the new AWPSs for Valparai is located at Kottur near Anamalai, the police have plans to shift the station to the Valparai plateau itself in the future.

