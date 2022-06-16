All Women Police Station opened in Mettupalayam

R. Sudhakar (seated), Inspector General of Police (West Zone), with police personnel at the new AWPS, Mettupalayam, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police got the fourth All Women Police Station (AWPS) as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the new one at Mettupalayam through video conferencing on Thursday. The other AWPS in Coimbatore rural are located at Perur, Thudiyalur and Pollachi.

Velankanni Udayareka, inspector of Sirumugai police station, will hold additional charge as the inspector of the new AWPS with eight policewomen under her, namely Latha, Mary Celine, Premalatha, Jothy, Swetha, Indhu Priya, Jebisha and Sushmitha.

R. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police (West Zone); M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range); V. Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District (Rural); and K. Balamurugan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mettupalayam sub-division, were present during the inauguration.

Prior to the establishment of the new station, the AWPS Thudiyalur was handling crimes against women and children that were being reported in Periyanaickenpalayam and Mettupalayam police sub-divisions.

According to the rural police, AWPS Thudiyalur investigated 1,200 petitions from June 2021 to June 2022 of which 700 were from the limits of Mettupalayam sub-division. Of the 41 cases registered during the period, 18 were from Mettupalayam sub-division. Mettupalayam sub-division has a population of 5,77,613 and the AWPS Thudiyalur is located around 40 km from areas in and around Mettupalayam and Sirumugai. The new AWPS at Mettupalayam will ensure easy access to women and other complainants.