All Women Police Station inaugurated at Perundurai

June 16, 2022 17:17 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the newly established All Women Police Station (AWPS) at Perundurai via video conference from Chennai on Thursday.

The district police have five sub-divisions, Erode Town, Perundurai, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam that have a total of 36 police stations. The AWPS functions in Erode, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam and a proposal was submitted for establishing a station at Perundurai.

The station was inaugurated in the presence of Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Wing for Crime against Women and Children, Kanageswari, Erode Rural Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gowtham Goyal, Inspector of Police and other personnel were present.

