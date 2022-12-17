All water bodies in Salem district will be filled through Mettur surplus water scheme: Minister

December 17, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - SALEM

Steps will be taken to fill all the water bodies in the district through the Mettur surplus water scheme, said K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration.

A meeting was organised at Kottai Maidan here on Friday to mark the completion of the birth centenary celebration of former party general secretary K. Anbazhagan.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the scheme was brought by the previous AIADMK government and 89% works had been completed. “AIADMK had planned to fill only 100 water bodies in the district. But, we will take steps to fill all the water bodies in the district,” he added.

The Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin planned to visit the district next month during which he would review the work in progress to establish the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal and the Government Law College and would also inaugurate various development works, he added.

Listing out the various development schemes announced for the district, Mr. Nehru said a health sub-centre would be established at Jarugumalai and an integrated textile park on 119 acre in Salem. Also, a Tidel Park would come up at 15 acre, he added.

He said the AIADMK was claiming that the DMK was not implementing any projects in the State. “They (AIADMK) had imposed a debt of ₹3.50 lakh crore on the State,” he said and added that the DMK had fulfilled 208 promises against 528 promises made in the election manifesto. He said a total of 208 government orders for various projects were issued in the last one-and-a-half years and claimed that the AIADMK had issued only 143 government orders in 10 years.