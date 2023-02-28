ADVERTISEMENT

‘All wards in Salem Corporation limits will be provided funds equally in the State budget’

February 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Councillor engaged in an argument at the Salem Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

All the wards in the Corporation limit would be provided funds equally in the State budget, said R. Rajendran, MLA, who was a special invitee for the council meet on Tuesday.

He said the issues raised by the councillors would be brought to the attention of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

K.C. Selvaraj (AIADMK) said that in every meeting officials speak about the 15th Central Finance Commission. “When would we get funds from the Finance Commission,” he asked.

Corporation officials said that they would receive the funds from the Union Government before March 31, as they had submitted scheme proposals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

.Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting and over 80 resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Varadharaj (AIADMK) said that people in his ward receive drinking water once in eight days. He urged the Mayor to take steps to open the Kondalampatti zonal office soon.

Leader of the Opposition Yadhavamoorthy wanted the agenda of the resolutions provided in Tamil in advance.

Esan Elango (DMK) said that residents should avoid dumping garbage in the underground drainage pipelines. He wanted the two-tier bus stand at Old Bus Stand be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Later, Mr. Ramachandran read out a resolution wishing the Chief Minister on his 70th birthday on Wednesday. The Mayor announced that the resolution had been passed unanimously. Earlier, AIADMK councillors staged a walk out during the council meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US