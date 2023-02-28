‘All wards in Salem Corporation limits will be provided funds equally in the State budget’

February 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

All the wards in the Corporation limit would be provided funds equally in the State budget, said R. Rajendran, MLA, who was a special invitee for the council meet on Tuesday.

He said the issues raised by the councillors would be brought to the attention of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

K.C. Selvaraj (AIADMK) said that in every meeting officials speak about the 15th Central Finance Commission. “When would we get funds from the Finance Commission,” he asked.

Corporation officials said that they would receive the funds from the Union Government before March 31, as they had submitted scheme proposals.

.Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting and over 80 resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Varadharaj (AIADMK) said that people in his ward receive drinking water once in eight days. He urged the Mayor to take steps to open the Kondalampatti zonal office soon.

Leader of the Opposition Yadhavamoorthy wanted the agenda of the resolutions provided in Tamil in advance.

Esan Elango (DMK) said that residents should avoid dumping garbage in the underground drainage pipelines. He wanted the two-tier bus stand at Old Bus Stand be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Later, Mr. Ramachandran read out a resolution wishing the Chief Minister on his 70th birthday on Wednesday. The Mayor announced that the resolution had been passed unanimously. Earlier, AIADMK councillors staged a walk out during the council meet.