All tea estate workers in the Nilgiris vaccinated

UDHAGAMANDALAM

28 June 2021 23:24 IST

The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya said the entire population of tea estate workers, and almost all members of tribal communities eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have been vaccinated.

Ms. Divya told reporters in Coonoor on Monday there were a total of 27,500 people belonging to tribal communities in the Nilgiris, of which 21,500 people out of the total eligible population of 21,750 had been vaccinated.

Ms. Divya said that the remaining persons would be vaccinated by Wednesday.

She also added that all tea estate and factory workers in the district had been vaccinated. In the Nilgiris, 2.89 lakh people had been administered at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Twin targets

The twin targets of inoculating the entire tribal population as well as people employed in tea estates and factories were set by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma. Subramanian, during his visit to the Nilgiris.