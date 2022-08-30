All shutters of KRP dam opened following torrential rainfall in Krishnagiri

The dam’s water level had reached 51 ft of its total 52 ft capacity

Krishnagiri Collector Dr. V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected KRP dam, where all the eight shutters were opened to release water in view of excessive inflow into the reservoir in Krishnagiri on August 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

All the eight shutters of KRP dam was opened to release water into Thenpennai in view of the excessive rains here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Collector Dr.V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the dam, where all the shutters were lifted to release the entire inflow received by the reservoir. The dam’s inflow of 16,150 cusecs was being released into Thenpennai river considering the safety of the dam, the Collector said.

The dam’s water level had reached 51 ft of its total 52 ft capacity. In view of the continuing rains and the excessive inflow, the entire quantum of water received as inflow was released into the river. In its wake, the administration has issued an advisory to people living along the banks of the river to exercise caution and not venture into the river.

The district had received 29 mm of average rainfall. However, Hosur and Shoolagiri had recorded 90 mm of rains causing rain related inundation in many areas. At Hanumanthanagar in Hosur, 28 persons were evacuated from settlements and moved to relief center.

According to Dr. Bhanu Reddy, 37 areas have been identified as vulnerable and 37 teams are deployed on the field to lend relief support. The district has 1500 sand bags for quick response and adequate staff, the Collector said.

Kelavarapalli Dam’s water level touched 41 ft of the dam’s total 44.28 ft capacity. The inflow into the dam was 3270 cusecs ad the outflow was 2980 cusecs.