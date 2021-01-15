All set for vaccination in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Coimbatore

15 January 2021 23:56 IST

Get vaccinated, no evidence of adverse reactions, says IMA

Covishield vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers at four centres across Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) G. Ramesh Kumar said on Friday that the vaccination centres are at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Government Hospital at Pollachi, Government Hospital at Mettupalayam and Primary Health Centre at Nallattipalayam near Kinathukadavu. Each centre will administer the vaccine to a maximum of 100 persons on Saturday.

The Covishield vaccine vials were transported to the four centres from the Regional Vaccine Store in the DDHS office at Race Course Road. Vials were also transported to the respective District Vaccine Stores at Tiruppur, Erode, and the Nilgiris districts, Dr. Kumar said. A total of 56,128 healthcare workers comprising doctors, staff nurses, paramedical workers and technicians have registered in the CoWIN portal to receive the vaccine in Coimbatore district, he said.

P. Vadivelan, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (officer on special duty), monitored the preparatory works in Coimbatore on Friday. Apart from these vaccination centres, 155 Covishield doses were transported to the Air Force Station, Sulur on Friday, Dr. Kumar said.

The Tamil Nadu branch of Indian Medical Association issued a statement on Thursday urging all medical and paramedical professionals along with the other frontline workers to get vaccinated. The statement by IMA State president P. Ramakrishnan and secretary A.K. Ravikumar said there were no evidences of adverse reactions due to the vaccine. IMA members must spread awareness among the public on the vaccine.

In Tiruppur district, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the vaccination drive on Saturday at the Government Hospital at Udumalpet.

In addition to this hospital, the vaccination would be done at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, Government Hospital at Dharapuram and Primary Health Centre at Perumanallur near Avinashi, Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar said. A total of 16,640 healthcare workers in the district would be vaccinated. Of them, 400 would be vaccinated on Saturday, he said.