All set for first phase of voting in seven panchayat unions

All arrangements are in place at 657 polling stations in seven panchayat unions for the smooth conduct of polling for the first phase of local body elections in the district here on December 27 (Friday).

Of the total 14 panchayat unions in the district, polling is to take place for seven panchayat unions on Friday in which 3,79,218 electors are expected to excise their franchise to elect eight district panchayat ward members, 79 panchayat union ward members, 95 village panchayat presidents and 894 village panchayat ward members. Election is to be held for unions of Erode, Modakurichi, Kodumudi, Nambiyur, Talavadi, Gobichettipalayam and Thookanaickenpalayam and anganwadi workers had distributed booth slips to electors in these unions.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan said that poll materials were dispatched on Thursday and polling booths were kept ready for the polling to be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. He said that mobile police party has been formed in these seven unions to ensure peaceful polling and Inspectors could be contacted at Erode (Nagalakshmi 94981-75515), Modakurichi (94981-55411), Kodumudi (Navaneethan 94981-71413), Gobichettipalayam (Indirani Sobiya 94981-74433), Nambiyur (Mahendran 94981-73467), T.N. Palayam (Sujatha 94981-04777) and Talavadi (Subramaniyan 94981-03372).

Mr. Kathiravan also said that use of mobile phones by election officials and voters inside the polling station is banned and added that presiding officials are allowed to use mobile phones to send polling percentage every one hour to district election officer. He said that voters can come with any one of the 14 valid documents to exercise their franchise, including elector photo identity card, passport, driving license and pan card.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that 2,000 police personnel, including armed reserve personnel, home guards and retired personnel were posted for security for smooth conduct of elections. He said that 58 mobile patrol units were formed and additional protection was given at sensitive booths besides teams at check posts.