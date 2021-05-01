All set for counting of votes for 10 Assembly segments in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

01 May 2021 23:50 IST

Agents of all contestants asked to produce COVID-19 negative certificates

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes on Sunday for the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore where the polls were held on April 6, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols and tight security. The counting process will begin at 8 a.m.

Given the increase in number of polling booths due to the precautions followed to ensure a safe voting environment for voters due to COVID-19 pandemic and the reduction in number of counting tables from 16 to 14, Sunday’s counting would take time and the time taken to declare the winner would be sometime on Sunday late evening, sources in the district administration said.

For the counting, the administration, in keeping with the Election Commission of India guidelines, had asked counting agents of all contestants to undergo COVID-19 test and produce negative reports. The sources said the administration had asked contestants to furnish at least 20% more persons than the required counting agents as replacements if the agents turned COVID-19 positive.

Sources in the administration said as of Saturday evening, more than 120 of the 3,000-odd counting agents had tested positive. They would be replaced.