All set for counting in Erode

Over 700 police personnel and paramilitary personnel were deployed at the two counting centres where counting of votes for the eight Assembly constituencies will commence at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Three-tier security is in place at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology at Chithode and at Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam where 408 staff would be involved in counting of votes in the presence of candidates, their agents and officials.

While 550 policemen were posted at IRTT where votes polled in the constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West), Perundurai, Modakkurichi, Anthiyur and Bhavani would be counted, 150 personnel were posted at Gobi Arts and Science College where votes polled in the constituencies of Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar would be counted.

Apart from this, personnel were posted across the district to prevent untoward incidents arising out of the declaration of results on Sunday.

Candidates and agents with either COVID-19 negative result or both doses of vaccine report will only be allowed to enter the counting centres.

Security

Since total lockdown will be in place on Sunday, cadres or people will not be allowed to gather outside the centres or in public places as the police made elaborate security arrangements.

Conservancy workers had sprayed disinfectants in the counting halls and at the centres as officials said politicians and agents would be asked to ensure personal distancing during the counting besides wearing masks.