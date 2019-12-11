All set for Coimbatore Vizha

Come January 3, and the city will start celebrating its strengths, uniqueness, and culture with nearly 100 events spread over 10 days. Coimbatore Vizha, which is into its 12th year, will take off with a musical fiesta.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath launched the event that was held on Tuesday to unveil the logo, the mascot - The Chippi (Emerald Dove), the tagline ‘Vanga Kondadalam’, the hashtags #Idhu namma ooru vizha, #Celebrate Coimbatore and five short films.

Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer, Indian Navy, released the short films titled Celebrating Love; Passion; Attitude; Nature; and Hospitality.

It is the first time Indian Navy is associating with Coimbatore Vizha and will bring a “Royal Boat show”. “We plan to get a couple of stalls to exhibit the ideas of Navy to make people understand what it is all about and how they can associate themselves with Indian Navy,” said Mr. Rai.

The main focus of the Vizha would be to leave something behind as part of the Vizha and to spread the Vizha throughout the city by installing ‘I Love Kovai’ signage at prominent places of the city.

This year, the participants would also create a park at Rajeshwari Nagar, maintain a traffic island in association with Kumaraguru college and paint the Corporation-owned walls, said Suprej Venkat, chair, Coimbatore Vizha.

A double-decker bus was the main attraction for the last two editions.

This year, it would be the boat show. More than 100 organisations were already a part of this Vizha and it was open for all the organisations in Coimbatore to associate themselves with the same, he said.

Marathon, Vizha parade, food stalls at Park grounds near Codissia, art street at Race Course, ‘The Pitch’ for start ups, car and bike show, and sports fest are among the events planned as part of the carnival.

Praveen Kumar, chair, Young Indians Coimbatore Chapter, Shankar Vanavarayar, former National chair, Young Indians, R. Varadarajan, chairman, CII Coimbatore Chapter, V. Lakshminarayanasamy, president, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vanitha Mohan, managing trustee, Siruthuli, and Anusha Ravi, CEO, Park Institutions, took part in the launch.