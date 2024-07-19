All seats in newly-introduced Mettupalayam-Tuticorin Express reserved on first day of operation

The bi-weekly express train introduced by the Railways between Mettupalayam and Tuticorin commenced its first trip from the Mettupalayam Station on Friday morning with cent percent reservation.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan inaugurated the service in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha.

The train connecting the southern districts has been a long-time demand of the people.

The train that would provide direct connectivity to Tuticorin Port will bolster export of vegetables grown in the Nilgiris and Mettupalayam, and products manufactured by companies in Coimbatore, Pollachi and other places in the region, the Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen on developing all transport infrastructure, in alignment with the vision to transform India into an economic superpower by 2047. In the last two years, projects valued at ₹ 6,000 crore and nine routes had been sanctioned for Tamil Nadu, which has also been provided with five Vande Bharat services. Facelift was being given to the stations at Karamadai, Ooty, Coonoor Amrit Bharat station development scheme, the ones at Podanur, Ooty, Coonoor, he said.

The Minister also inaugurated the extension of three pairs of Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU services to Podanur. This service will be of convenience to passengers as they will be able to board trains at Podanur to reach destinations in Kerala.

The Minister also inaugurated stoppage of Coimbatore-Tirupati-Coimbatore MEMU services at Samalpatti in Krishnagiri district; extension of Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express to Cuddalore Port Junction, and increase in frequency of Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi trains from five days to daily.

Representatives of five organisations in Coimbatore: Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kongu Global Forum, Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association, The Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, and Federation of Trade Associations of Coimbatore called on the Minister and submitted their charter of demands for development of Podanur Station as an additional terminal.

In their joint petition routed to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the associations sought immediate approval for establishment of train maintenance facilities like pit lines, stabling lines, coaching depot in Podanur Railway Junction; a brief halt of Coimbatore-Mangalore Intercity Express, and Tuticorin /Mettupalayam/Tuticorin bi-weekly express at the station; renaming it as Coimbatore South Station, and provision of entrance on the North side of the station to bring about easy access to passengers from the Central part of the city.

The other demands constituted extension of Tiruchi-Erode Express to Karaikal in one direction and Coimbatore in another for better connectivity for pilgrims from the Western region to visit the Navagraha temples.