All pregnant women in the district will be vaccinated at the earliest: Collector

Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that all the 19,996 pregnant women in the district would be vaccinated at the earliest and added that the district administration has taken necessary steps to vaccinate all the eligible people in the district.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the vaccination camp for pregnant women at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Tuesday, he said that preventive measures taken on war-footing has led to fall in COVID-19 cases and added that measures continue to be taken by the departments of health, revenue and police. “After a pregnant woman registers her name with the government, staff from Government Hospitals and Primary Health Centres visit her house and vaccinate her”, he added.

Mr. Krishnanunni pointed out that the aim of the government is to vaccinate all the people and assured that the district administration has taken adequate steps to ensure all the eligible people are vaccinated. He said that people can lodge their complaints with the administration at the control room number 1077 or 0424-2260211 or Whatsapp numbers 97917088852 and 88708-12220. Complaints received will be forwarded to the departments concerned for necessary action, he added.