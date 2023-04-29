ADVERTISEMENT

All poll promises will be fulfilled soon, says Udhayanidhi

April 29, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing the cadre in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had fulfilled 80% of the election promises and added all the promises would be fulfilled soon. 

He thanked the electors in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Saturday for enabling Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan to register an emphatic victory by a margin of over 66,000 votes in the byelection. 

Addressing the gathering, he said that the government’s achievements in the last two years had reached the people and credited the partymen for taking out the welfare schemes and achievements to the electors. He said that the government had announced the construction of a multi-super speciality hospital in Guindy at a cost of ₹230 crore and had completed the works. “It is not like the AIIMS at Madurai. We had funded the project and completed it in one-and-half years,” he said. 

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that Mr. Stalin went to Delhi to invite President of India Droupad Murumu to inaugurate the hospital. “But, the Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami goes to Delhi only to resolve the party’s problem,” he said and added that DMK always speaks for people’s problems. 

Recalling Mr. Palaniswami’s recent interaction with media during which he urged reporters not to ask him about State BJP president K. Annamalai, Mr. Udhayanidhi said after meeting the BJP high command in Delhi, Mr. Palaniswami said they had no issues with Mr. Annamalai. “Like the way we removed the AIADMK from power, we should also remove the BJP in the next year’s Lok Sabha election,” he added. 

