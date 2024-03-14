All-party meeting held in Dharmapuri on rationalisation of expenditure

March 14, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

An all-party meeting on the rationalisation of candidate expenditure was convened here at the Collectorate.

The meeting chaired by Collector K. Shanthi was a consultation on the identification of additional polling centres, and expenditure rationalisation of candidates with the representatives of recognised political parties.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector underlined the Election Commission of India’s guidelines on identification of additional polling centres bifurcating those polling centres with a voter population exceeding 1,500 voters. In compliance with this, field inspections were carried out and recommendations were solicited from the respective tahsildars and revenue divisional officers.

Since there were no polling centres with voter population exceeding 1,500, there was no need for creation of additional polling centres, it has been concluded, Ms. Shanthi informed the political party representatives.

Of the 1,489 polling booths, owing to dilapidation in buildings, 24 polling booths were shifted out to different buildings, the Collector said. In addition, political party representatives were also consulted on the various expenditure categories of candidates for the rationalisation exercise ahead of the general elections.