All-party meeting chaired in Dharmapuri

March 18, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

An all-party meeting was chaired by the District Election Officer and Collector K. Shanthi here at the Collectorate in the wake of the declaration of Parliamentary elections for Tamil Nadu on April 19.

Filing of nominations will commence on March 20 (Wednesday) and the last date for the filing of nominations will be March 27; the scrutiny of nominations will commence on March 28; and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations will be March 30.

With the counting of votes scheduled for June 4, the model code of conduct that has already come into force will cease to operate on June 6.

All political parties were advised to adhere to the model code of conduct. Political shall not paste posters, advertisements in municipal limits on public or private buildings. In panchayats, any such political campaign posters on private buildings may be made only upon securing the written consent of the property owners. All campaigns, public meetings shall be carried out only upon securing prior permission from the District Election Officer and Returning Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensitive booths

The district administration has identified 292 sensitive booths in the district. All such booths shall be equipped with additional security personnel, and polling in all sensitive booths will be monitored through webcasting/video coverage.

Starting from March 16, on the announcement of elections, the district administration has deployed 45 flying squads and 45 static surveillance teams.

The district administration has deployed 11,660 government staff for poll duty here. Further, complaints on model code of conduct violations may be made by the public on C Vigil App. Complaints may also be sent on whatsapp number 9363754335 or on the toll free 1800 425 7017; or alternatively on email on elections2024.dpi@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.