All NEET aspirants, parents to be covered through counselling in 15 days: Subramanian

Over 24,000 students were covered under counselling till date

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma.Subramanian said the government plans to cover all NEET aspirants and their parents in the State through telephonic counselling in 15 days.

Speaking to reporters in in Erode on Sunday after visiting mega vaccination camps in Salem, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts, Mr. Subramanian said the State government was pursuing it legally to get exemption for State in NEET examinations. He advised students to not consider suicide. To reduce mental pressure of students, telephonic counselling was started for NEET aspirants and they were targeting to make 5,000 calls from the centre on a day.

He said that counselling was also being provided to parents of aspirants. He said that 1.10 lakh students applied for NEET examinations in the State and over 24,000 students were covered in counselling till date.

The Minister said that vaccination camps were held at 20,000 places across the State to administer 15 lakh doses on the day on Sunday.