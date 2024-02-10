All is not well with the micro composting centres in Coimbatore city

February 10, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Despite the Coimbatore Corporation claiming that all 34 micro composting centres (MCCs) in the city are functioning smoothly, recent visits to some of these centres have revealed inconsistencies in waste management practices.

The MCC set up on the Thudiyalur market premises to process 4.5 tonnes of biodegradable waste per day has been out of order since January 2024. However, official records indicate continuous operation until February 9.

“We have informed the civic body officials about it. But, no action has been taken so far,” an MCC worker said, on condition of anonymity.

The MCC at Ramaswamy Nagar has been inactive since December 2023. But, the official records suggest uninterrupted operation, even during Pongal festival when waste collection was reportedly halted.

Interestingly, neither was the machinery made functional by then nor did door-to-door waste collection take place during four days of the festival from January 14 to 17.

The MCC at Chokkampudur, which has remained dormant for close to six months, has records stating that it has been receiving and processing up to 10 tonnes of waste per day. However, the machinery at the centre can process only up to 5 tonnes per day.

While stakeholders have placed the blame on the civic body for “manipulating ground data”, several private waste management entities who have been awarded tenders to operate 11 MCCs, five dry waste centres (DWCs) and five material recovery facilities (MRFs), have reportedly been non-compliant with Coimbatore Corporation’s tender rules.

As per the Coimbatore Corporation’s 2022 invitation of proposals from private entities to partner with the civic body for the operation and management of these facilities, the tender can only be chosen if they secure 60 marks — 10 for 0-3 years of experience, leading up to 20 marks for 8-10 years of experience, 15 for the proposed work plan, 20 for methodology of work execution, 10 for technology, 5 for presentation and 10 for recommendations from private entities or urban local bodies (ULBs) that they partnered with earlier.

However, several of the selected tenderes do not comply with this marking scheme. Substantiating this is a private entity that has been operating the Ukkadam material recovery facilities centre, which has been housing piles of dry waste for months together, since January 2023.

A top representative of the company had earlier told The Hindu, “We have had experience with panchayats in Salem, Erode and Coimbatore earlier.” However, digging a little deeper, it was found that the said entity was registered in October 2022, which is only two months before the tendering process began in December 2022.

Incidentally, the waste management company has not availed recommendations from any ULB.

“We have been inspecting all MCCs over the last few months to ensure they are made functional. For now, 29 are operating well, but we will look into the rest,” a senior CCMC official said.

In January, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told mediapersons that of the 36 MCCs, two were shut permanently and replaced with bio-gas plants in Sai Baba Colony, and five were not functional due to technical reasons and manpower shortage.

