ADVERTISEMENT

All India Youth Federation demands sale of tomatoes in all PDS shops

July 10, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The members of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) submitted a petition to the District Collector in Salem on Monday, demanding sale of tomatoes and shallots in Public Distribution System (PDS) shops.

During the weekly grievance redress day meeting, the AIYF members carried tomatoes with them to the Collectorate. To indicate that the price of tomatoes had increased significantly, two of them wielded a dummy gun made of plastic to provide protection for the tomatoes. In the petition, they said that in the past few days, the price of tomatoes touched a high, and the price of shallots and ginger had also increased. They added that the government should sell these items in ration shops and cooperative societies.

Action sought

Call Taxi owners from Edappadi submitted a petition urging the government to take action against people who use their own cars as call taxis, even as they use stickers such as advocate or ex-army on the vehicles.

In another petition, Dasanaickenpatti panchayat ward members Vijayakumari, Bhupathi, Sumathi, and Jothilakshmi alleged that for the past three years no work was done in their wards, and the panchayat secretary denied details regarding funds allocated for the scheme works in the panchayat. “There are no records available in the panchayat office. The district administration should take action in this regard, or we will resign from our posts,” they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US