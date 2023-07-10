All India Youth Federation demands sale of tomatoes in all PDS shops

July 10, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Salem

The members of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) submitted a petition to the District Collector in Salem on Monday, demanding sale of tomatoes and shallots in Public Distribution System (PDS) shops.

During the weekly grievance redress day meeting, the AIYF members carried tomatoes with them to the Collectorate. To indicate that the price of tomatoes had increased significantly, two of them wielded a dummy gun made of plastic to provide protection for the tomatoes. In the petition, they said that in the past few days, the price of tomatoes touched a high, and the price of shallots and ginger had also increased. They added that the government should sell these items in ration shops and cooperative societies.

Action sought

Call Taxi owners from Edappadi submitted a petition urging the government to take action against people who use their own cars as call taxis, even as they use stickers such as advocate or ex-army on the vehicles.

In another petition, Dasanaickenpatti panchayat ward members Vijayakumari, Bhupathi, Sumathi, and Jothilakshmi alleged that for the past three years no work was done in their wards, and the panchayat secretary denied details regarding funds allocated for the scheme works in the panchayat. “There are no records available in the panchayat office. The district administration should take action in this regard, or we will resign from our posts,” they said.

