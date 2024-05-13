All India Russian Education fair in Coimbatore on May 17

The All-India Russian Education Fair 2024 will take place at The Grand Regent hotel in the city on May 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will showcase universities from Russia, with a special focus on medical and engineering programmes.

Mr. Ravi Chandran, Managing Director of Study Abroad Consultants, said that around 25,000 Indian students were currently pursuing medical degrees in 30 Russian universities. These universities conferred an M.D. degree, which is equivalent to MBBS in India.

Indian students, who had passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and attained a minimum of 50% marks in relevant core subjects, are eligible to apply. For SC/ST and OBC students, the minimum required marks are 40%.

Mr. Alexander Dodonov, Vice Consul and Director of Russian House in Chennai, said the Russian Government’s annual 100% scholarship programmes offered grants to 200 Indian students this year and highlighted the affordability of education in Russia due to government subsidies, along with specialised support systems for Indian students.

Students interested in enrolment should bring their Plus Two mark sheet or NEET marksheet to the fair. For details, call 92822 21221.