All India Kisan Sabha stages protest demonstration over raft of demands in Krishnagiri

The All India Kisan Sabha staged a protest demonstration outside the Collectorate over a raft of demands here on Monday.

The protesters among other demands called for increase in the number of wage days under MNREGS from 100 days to 200 days and a hike in the per day wage under the rural employment guarantee scheme to ₹600.

The AIKS also demanded a pension of ₹5,000 to persons above 55 years; five lakh houses to accommodate those without houses; and minimum support price for agricultural produce.

The Left-affiliated farmers’ association demanded just implementations of land reforms and redistribute unused lands. The AIKS also demanded strengthening of the public distribution system to ensure zero wastage and also supply free vegetables, oil, and groceries through fair price shops.

Among the other demands included reservation in private sector for oppressed groups, sanitation works be given a monthly wage of ₹21,000; inter-caste couples be given adequate protection from threats by their families; guarantee independent functioning by Scheduled Caste panchayat presidents; and grant of pattas to the farmers, who had lost lands to KRP reservoir and were not granted pattas for their relocation.