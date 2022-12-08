  1. EPaper
All India Kisan Sabha stages demonstration in Krishnagiri

December 08, 2022 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
All India Kisan Sabha members staging demonstration in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Members of the All India Kisan Sabha staged a demonstration calling attention to an array of demands on the sidelines of its martyrs torch march here on Thursday.

The members alleged that the market-friendly liberalised policies of the BJP-led Union government were detrimental for farmers. The demonstrators called attention to the demand for remunerative support prices, full implementation of the 2006 Forest Rights Act, and land rights to tillers of land managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board.

The All India Kisan Sabha also demanded implementation of the Forest Rights Act and provision of grazing rights to farmers in the fringe habitations of the reserve forests. The farmers’ organisation pointed out its long-standing demand of a water harvesting scheme to harvest the run-off from Thenpennai river to provide irrigable water for Hosur and Shoolagiri blocks.

The Left-affiliated farmers association demanded pattas for tillers of porampoke lands for generations. Among the other demands included the demand to implement the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendation to increase the minimum support price by 50% above the cost of production; free power to all farmers; procurement centres for horticultural crops such as brinjal, mangoes, coconut, and flowers; pension scheme for all farmers above 60 years of age.

