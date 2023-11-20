ADVERTISEMENT

All India Cooperative Week celebrated in Salem, Namakkal districts

November 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru handing over welfare assistance to a beneficiary at All India Co-operative Week celebrations in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The All India Cooperative Week was celebrated in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru presided over the function in Salem and distributed welfare assistance to 2,004 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹33.99 crore. At the function, the Minister said that earlier, the government provided loans to farmers at 7% interest and later at 3%. Now, loans are provided without interest to farmers.

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, and officials participated.

In Namakkal, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹31.30 crore to 3,470 beneficiaries. At the function, the Minister said that in the last two-and-a-half years of the DMK regime, crop loans of 57,419 farmers to the tune of ₹569.98 crore had been waived in Namakkal district.

Similarly, jewel loans to the tune of ₹224.57 crore and the loans of 3,738 women self-help groups were waived. Through the Cooperative Department, loans to the tune of ₹1,097.97 crore were provided to 1.10 lakh farmers, Mr. Mathiventhan added.

