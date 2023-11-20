HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All India Cooperative Week celebrated in Salem, Namakkal districts

November 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru handing over welfare assistance to a beneficiary at All India Co-operative Week celebrations in Salem on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru handing over welfare assistance to a beneficiary at All India Co-operative Week celebrations in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The All India Cooperative Week was celebrated in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru presided over the function in Salem and distributed welfare assistance to 2,004 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹33.99 crore. At the function, the Minister said that earlier, the government provided loans to farmers at 7% interest and later at 3%. Now, loans are provided without interest to farmers.

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, and officials participated.

In Namakkal, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹31.30 crore to 3,470 beneficiaries. At the function, the Minister said that in the last two-and-a-half years of the DMK regime, crop loans of 57,419 farmers to the tune of ₹569.98 crore had been waived in Namakkal district.

Similarly, jewel loans to the tune of ₹224.57 crore and the loans of 3,738 women self-help groups were waived. Through the Cooperative Department, loans to the tune of ₹1,097.97 crore were provided to 1.10 lakh farmers, Mr. Mathiventhan added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.