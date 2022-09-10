‘All in All Angadi’ begins at Ukkadam big tank in Coimbatore

Visitors at a stall set up as part of ‘All in All Angadi’ on the banks of Periyakulam lake in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Ever tasted brownies and cookies by a five-year-old? You can at the stalls set up on the banks of the Ukkadam big tank for the ‘All in All Angadi’ organised by the Corporation and the Coimbatore Smart City Limited on Saturday and Sunday.

Arjun Anilkumar (5), has his little section at a stall — Arjun’s Pastry Hut — where he lets you try his chocolate-chip cookies and brownies near the lake.

The stall is run by Suriya Kishore, a designer in the city, who makes bangles using nylon threads, along with her friend Lakshmi, who is the mother of the little chef.

This is among 15 other stalls that was unveiled by Collector G.S Sameeran along with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and other officials.

The volunteers of Coimbatore Smart City Limited said there were totally 16 stalls, each rented out for ₹6,000 for two days to the sellers.

The stalls will be up from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., a press release said.

From clothing, cosmetics, toys, stationery, food to electric appliances and household items, the expo featured a variety of choices for people.

Some parents at the fair suggested that instead of plastic articles, toys that could help children learn or develop skills would be much more useful.

S. Ajith Kumar (42), who had come with his seven-year-old daughter said, “This is a good recreation for the weekend. Nevertheless, science-based toys instead of the plastic items would have been much more useful for the kids.” He said remote-controlled toys and books could have added to the appeal.

In the evening, a light music concert by The Octavia was hosted underneath the Valankulam flyover with food varieties on display and sale.