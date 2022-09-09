“All in All Angadi” at Valankulam and Ukkadam big tank

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 09, 2022 18:34 IST

Coimbatore Corporation and Coimbatore Smart City Limited has organised “All in All Angadi”, an expo at the Ukkadam big tank and Valankulam on September 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The items on sale will include cosmetics, household articles, children’s play materials, electrical applicances, kitchen items and food. In addition, there will be recreation and entertainment programmes. In addition, the city residents could make use of the boat rides.

A release added that a music concert by “The Octavia” troupe will be held under the Valankulam bridge on September 10 evening from 5 p.m. Food will also be served during the concert.

