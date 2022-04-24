All houses in Vellanaipatti to get water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission: Collector

The district administration was taking steps to give drinking water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission to all houses in Vellanaipatti panchayat, Collector G.S. Sameeran told participants at the Gram Sabha meeting held in the village on Sunday.

A release from the administration said he told the participants that very soon all houses in the panchayat would get the connection.

Several residents in the village and Chikkadasampalayam, Idigarai and a few other panchayats had placed requests for free land. He had asked the Revenue Department officials to identify land where available or explore the possibility of constructing tenements to meet the housing needs.

The Collector also told the residents that he had asked the officials to process applications for old age pension and other government schemes.

Senior Revenue, Rural Development and other department officials were present in the meeting, the release said and added that the officials also explained various government schemes.