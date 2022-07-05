All government buildings should get plan approval: consumer organisation

All government department and local body buildings should be constructed only after getting plan approvals as per the Town and Country Planning Act, according to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

He said the consumer organisation had repeatedly written to the Department of Town and Country Planning seeking action on Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for not getting building plan approval for one of its building.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon alleged that when the TNAU was constructing its centenary building in 2008 without proper approval from competent authority, a notice was issued to the University. When it submitted a plan for approval in 2009, the LPA returned the same and asked the TNAU to re-submit the plan with an undertaking to alienate its land to Highways Department for widening Maruthamalai road. Already five notices were issued to it and it had not alienated land to the Highways Department, he alleged.

Recently, the office of the Director of Town and Country Planning issued an order asking the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority to take action, he said.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said that as per the Town and Country Planning Act, plan approval and appropriate clearances from the planning authorities were mandatory for construction of Central or State government or local body buildings.

According to information got under RTI, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said, only major ports, water ways. railways, national Highways, metro rail, minor ports, Defence, regional grid for electricity, post and airports were exempted from getting the approvals according to the Tamil Nadu Combined Development Building Rules.

Several government buildings were under construction without proper approval from the planning authorities. Some of the buildings constructed without approvals were waiting for inauguration and it was getting delayed as the departments concerned had to get the plan approval. These buildings could not get electricity connection without building completion certificate, he said.

The government departments should set an example to the public and private players by getting all the approvals, building according to plan, and parting with land for infrastructure projects, he added.