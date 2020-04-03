All attendees of Tablighi conference located

The district administration has identified all persons from the district who had attended the meet organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi. According to sources, 91 persons had attended the conference.
Initially, there was some confusion regarding the number of persons because a few of them had two or more addresses on record and one or two of them turned out to be either old or non-existent. After vetting all the details, the administration had come to the conclusion there were only 91 persons from the district who had attended the event. Of the 91, 21 had tested negative for COVID-19. Of the remaining 70, 26 had tested positive and the results of tests on nearly 35 persons were expected soon, the sources said.
The administration had quarantined them at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and at the government hospitals in Mettupalayam, Annur and Pollachi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.