All arrangements made for mega vaccination camps in districts

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people across the district during the 17th mega vaccination camps in hospitals and also through the door-to-door drive to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 2.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that camps will be held at 543 centres in government hospitals, government primary health centres, urban primary health centres and also in schools.

Also, 2,172 health staff would be covering the households with the help of 66 mobile vehicles in the district to vaccinate people at their doorsteps. The release said that persons in the age group of 15 to 18 are to be vaccinated from January 3 in schools and colleges.

Since the Omicron virus is spreading and to protect oneself from the virus, vaccination is important. Hence, all the eligible people should get vaccinated without fail, the release added.

In Salem, the mega vaccination drive would be conducted through 1,392 centres.

District Collector S.Karmegham said in a release that over 18,500 staff would be involved for the conduct of camps. The district administration is targeting to vaccinate one lakh people on Sunday. Mr.Karmegham said that 3,74,966 people in the eligible population are yet to take vaccine first dose and second dose is due for 3,16,456 people.

According to officials, 23,98,603 people of the eligible population have taken first dose vaccination (87%) and 15,30,640 people have taken second dose vaccination in the district (55%). The district has stock of 2,11,910 Covishield doses and 79,980 Covaxin doses, besides 5,49,582 disposable syringes, a release said.