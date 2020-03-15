All accused in the assault on SDPI, HM functionaries arrested: police

The Kattoor police arrested two more persons in connection with the assault on S. Muhammed Iqbal (51), district secretary of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), at Ramnagar on March 10. Vineesh (27) of Rathinapuri and Mathiyalagan (19) alias ‘Miller’ of Ganapathy, members of Hindu Munnani (HM), were arrested late on Friday, police said.

Police had arrested K. Satheesh Kannan (23) of Kalappan Layout, secretary of HM for Kattoor area, and HM member R. Rahul (23) of Patel Road in the case earlier on Friday. The four were remanded in judicial custody.

On Friday, Podanur police arrested one more person in connection with the assault on M. Ananthanarayanan (33) alias ‘Madukarai’ Anand, district secretary of Hindu Munnani, on March 4.

A. Azarudheen (30) of Karumbukadai was arrested from Muslim Colony near Madukarai.

An auto rickshaw driver by profession, Azarudheen has been associated with a trade union affiliated to the SDPI, according to police. His accomplice Noor Muhammed (30) of Karumbukadai was arrested on March 11.

Both the accused were remanded in judicial custody.