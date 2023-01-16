All 7 NMR locos to be diesel-fired in 8-12 months, says railway officials

January 16, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

To minimise the harmful effects of smoke emitted by coal and the High-Temperature Thermal Fluid (furnace oil) used in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), all seven locomotives will be converted to diesel-powered by 2024, according to officials in the Salem Division of the Southern Railway.

Currently, two locos have been shifted to diesel-fired loco and the conversion of the remaining five, as approved by the Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer in November 2022, will be done in eight to 12 months, NMR officials told The Hindu.

A team at Coonoor Locomotive Shed and Yard recently designed a second diesel-powered steam engine for NMR.

From January 5, the locomotive (X-37392), which was converted from furnace oil to High-Speed Diesel, began operation for passenger service and has taken four round trips so far between Mettupalayam and Coonoor, carrying 170-190 passengers, an authority said.

Officials said the conversion of the third locomotive is under way in Coonoor and will be done in two months. Another furnace oil-fired loco was sent to the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi recently for periodic overhaul — a maintenance method — and will return as diesel-powered in April 2023.

The first conversion from coal to oil began in 2000s, due to the non-availability of quality coal (Grade F) and to minimise environmental damage and fire accidents caused by particle discharge.

As per officials, the conversion process from furnace oil to diesel firing system started in June 2021 and the first loco that was converted in Coonoor from coal to furnace to diesel was X-37398, which was rolled out in March 2022 after nearly 50 trials. This design is standardised. Since the second one is based on the same design, four trials to check issues like leakage, breaks, etc., were done.