ADVERTISEMENT

All 67 PHCs in Tiruppur to be developed and maintained as per quality standards

Published - September 16, 2024 07:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur administration has taken measures for developing and maintaining all the 67 primary health centres (PHCs) across the district, including 17 in urban locations, as per National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) requirements, with participation of industries, banks, philanthropists and the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, District Collector T. Christuraj initiated the work on laying of paver blocks and construction of compound for the PHC at Uppilipalayam in Palladam Block, at ₹14 lakh. The amount was jointly contributed by Sulochana Mill (₹4 lakh), Le Shark Garments (₹5 lakh), and Karaipudur Panchayat president (₹5 lakh).

Of the 50 PHCs in rural locations, sponsors had been identified for developing 27 PHCs in the first phase. The development of the remaining 23 rural PHCs and the 17 urban PHCs would be undertaken in the second and third phases with community participation, Health Department sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This effort of the district administration comes in the wake of certification of 16 PHCs with NQAS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Medical Officers of PHCs have been instructed to conduct Patient Welfare Society meetings involving tahsildars, block development officers, local body officers and elected representatives. The development works are to be carried out through the PWS.

The location of the 27 rural PHCs to be developed under first phase, and sponsors: Cheyur (SNQS International), Thulukkamuthur (Classic Polo), Mangalam (West Rotary, Mangalam), Muthalipalayam (Rotary Club, Tiruppur), Kunnathur (Gokul Garments), Velliaraveli (Gokul Garments), Erisanampatti (Chinnu Earth Movers), Amaravathy Nagar (Chennai Silks), Pongalur (Young India), Koduvai (K.M. Knitwear), Semmipalayam (Mines Association), Boomalur (Mines Association), Uppilipalayam (Sulochana Cotton Mill), Mulanur (Anitha Tex Cot), Kannivadi (Chamber Bricks Producers Association, Dharapuram), Vadugapatti (Chamber Bricks Producers Association, Dharapuram), Nathakadaiyur (Siva Blue Metal), Thayampalayam (Sony Blue Metal), Kullampalayam (Raja Explosives), S.K. Palayam (Prithvi Innerwear Pvt. Ltd.), Kundadam (Prithvi Innerwear Pvt. Ltd.), E.C. Palayam (Prithvi Innerwear Pvt. Ltd.), Thungavi (Ramraj Cotton), Alangiam (Kongu Textiles and Process), Dhalavaipattinam (Anitha Tex Cot), Ponnapuram (Anitha Tex Cot), Ramachandrapuram (Indian Medical Association, Udumalpet).

Mr. Christuraj directed the Sub-Collector and Revenue Divisional Officers of the respective divisions to coordinate and monitor the development activities at the PHCs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US