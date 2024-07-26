ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyar, Pilloor dams full to the brim

Published - July 26, 2024 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Storage in Aliyar reservoir at the foothills of Valparai reached its Full Reservoir Level of 120 ft and as a matter of precaution, the Water Resource Organisation of the PWD started discharging 1,133 cusecs through the nine sluices. Even as the water level was increasing, the WRO had issued a flood alert twice asking people not to venture out near Aliyar river. Pillor reservoir in the upper reaches of the Nilgiris also reached the brim for the second time on Friday and the authorities have started discharging water into River Bhavani following which the district administration has sounded a flood alert.

