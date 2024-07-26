GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aliyar, Pilloor dams full to the brim

Published - July 26, 2024 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Storage in Aliyar reservoir at the foothills of Valparai reached its Full Reservoir Level of 120 ft and as a matter of precaution, the Water Resource Organisation of the PWD started discharging 1,133 cusecs through the nine sluices. Even as the water level was increasing, the WRO had issued a flood alert twice asking people not to venture out near Aliyar river. Pillor reservoir in the upper reaches of the Nilgiris also reached the brim for the second time on Friday and the authorities have started discharging water into River Bhavani following which the district administration has sounded a flood alert.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.