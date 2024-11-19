Aliyar PHC in Coimbatore running without doctors

Residents of Anamalai taluk in Coimbatore district have urged the State Government to appoint doctors to the Aliyar Primary Health Centre (PHC), which has been left without medical staff since the transfer of its previous doctor.

The PHC at Aliyar serves as a crucial healthcare facility for people from surrounding villages including Navamalai, Mannampathy, Puliakandi and Angalakurichi. It also serves as a lifeline for the many tourists visiting Aliyar and Valparai. Victims of road accidents, wildlife attacks and drownings used to depend on the centre.

With the Aliyar PHC without a doctor, residents and tourists now have to travel to the Anamalai PHC for essential and sometimes urgent medical aid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.