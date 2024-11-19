ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyar PHC in Coimbatore running without doctors

Published - November 19, 2024 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The PHC serves as a crucial facility for residents in Aliyar and surrounding villages. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Anamalai taluk in Coimbatore district have urged the State Government to appoint doctors to the Aliyar Primary Health Centre (PHC), which has been left without medical staff since the transfer of its previous doctor.

The PHC at Aliyar serves as a crucial healthcare facility for people from surrounding villages including Navamalai, Mannampathy, Puliakandi and Angalakurichi. It also serves as a lifeline for the many tourists visiting Aliyar and Valparai. Victims of road accidents, wildlife attacks and drownings used to depend on the centre.

With the Aliyar PHC without a doctor, residents and tourists now have to travel to the Anamalai PHC for essential and sometimes urgent medical aid.

