‘Alert officials about foreigners’ visit’

The district administration has asked the public, commercial establishments and industries to inform officials and provide details about the visit of foreigners and people from other States.

Contact details of Tahsildars as follows: Erode – 94450 00563, office number 0424-2254224, Modakurichi – 98436 18161, 0424-2500123, Kodumudi - 99948 19261, 04204-22299, Perundurai – 94450 00564, 04294-220577, Bhavani – 94450-00567, 04256-230334, Anthiyur – 94865 19357, 04256-260100, Gobichettipalayam – 94450 00568, 04285-222043, Sathyamangalam – 94450 00569, 04295-220383, Nambiyur – 98650 28270, 04285-267043, Talavadi – 96779 13806 and 04295-245388.

Block development officers (Town Panchayats): Erode – 74026 07099, office number 0424-2254397, Modakurichi – 74026-07102, 0424-2500260, Kodumudi – 74026-07106, 04204-222339, Chennimalai – 74026 07114, 04294-250256, Perundurai – 74026 07110, 04294-220522, Bhavani – 74026 07126, 04256-230368, Ammapet – 74026 07118, 04256-227036, Anthiyur – 74026 07122, 04256-260937, Gobichettipalayam – 74026 07130, 04285-222079, Nambiyur – 74026 07138, 04285-267228, T.N. Palayam – 74026 07134, 04285-260232, Sathyamangalam – 74026 07142, 04295-220234, Bhavani Sagar – 74026 07147, 04295-245223 and Talavadi – 74026 07151, 04295-245233.

Also, the public could contact the COVID-19 Disease Prevention Cell toll free numbers at 104 and 1077, District Control Room 0424-2260211, District Communicable Disease Control Centre at 0424-2430922, Deputy Director of Health Services at 99625-60901, Joint Director (Medicine) at 94449-82665, District Communicable Disease Expert at 94881-35702, Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital at 79040-26135 and 95976-38843.

Salem

In a release, Collector S.A. Raman advised such persons to contact the control room at the Collector’s office in phone no. 1077 or the control room at Deputy Director, Health Services in phone numbers 0427 –2450022, 0427 – 2450023, 0427 – 2450498.

Namakkal

In Namakkal, Collector K.Megraj advised foreign returnees to contact the control room at the Collector’s office in 1077 and 82204 02437.