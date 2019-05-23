A.K.P. Chinraj wins Namakkal

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance candidate for Namakkal constituency A.K.P. Chinraj won the election with a thumping victory.

Including postal votes, Kongu Desiya Makkal Katchi candidate Mr. Chinraj contesting in ‘Rising Sun’ symbol polled 6,26,293 votes in the elections. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate P. Kaliappan polled 3,61,142 votes and the winning margin was 2,65,151 votes. The anti-incumbency wave against the Modi and State governments and the candidate’s individual popularity in the constituency as president of Poultry Farmers’ Association here favoured him in winning the election with such a huge margin.

Though the fight was between leading Dravidian Fronts, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Baskar. B came third in the constituency with 38,531 votes and Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate R. Thangavelu polled 30,947 votes in the constituency.

Namakkal recorded the highest poll percentage in T.N. District Collector M. Asia Mariam handed over the declaration certificate to Mr. Chinraj.