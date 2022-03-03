Ajith fan in Coimbatore arrested for Molotov cocktail attack on  Valimai release day

The 21-year-old and his friends had had an altercation with another group of Ajith fans, over tickets for the film

The police on Thursday arrested a young man, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, for hurling a Molotov cocktail at a multiplex on 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore, on the release day of the Ajith-starring film Valimai.

The arrested man has been identified as E. Lakshmanan (21), a native of Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district. A wall painter by occupation, he had been staying at Rathinapuri. The police said that the crude explosive was aimed at a few other fans of the actor, with whom Lakshmanan had had an altercation. The bottle filled with fuel fell in the two-wheeler parking area and exploded.

According to the police, another Ajith fan, namely Naveen Kumar (25) of Rathinapuri, had reserved several tickets for the special shows of Valimai at the multiplex at 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on February 24. Lakshmanan and his friends had approached Kumar for tickets and the latter allegedly demanded ₹500 per ticket. This led to an altercation and Lakshmanan and his friends performed bike stunts, hurting one of the friends of Kumar. They left the place after allegedly ebing beaten up by Kumar and his friends, the police said.

The police said Lakshmanan and his friends returned to the premises of the multiplex around 4 a.m. and hurled a beer bottle filled with fuel, after lighting the wick, aimed at Kumar and his friends.

Lakshmanan was apprehended from Cherambadi in the Nilgiris where he was hiding. The police are on the lookout for his friends.