AIYF protest in support of JNU students

Members of the All India Youth Front staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate on Friday condemning the recent attack on students and faculty at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.
The protesters alleged that members of ruling party linked students organisation Akhil Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad committed the attacks and even faculty members of the University were not spared in the attack. The protesters alleged that the ABVP had been targeting Leftist ideologists for long.
Parthibhan, one of the protesters, said the students and faculty were brutally attacked on their campus and still no action had been taken against the perpetrators. The students were protesting to press various demands and against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The attacks were meant to scare them.
