Coimbatore

AIYF protest in support of JNU students

more-in

Members of the All India Youth Front staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate on Friday condemning the recent attack on students and faculty at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

The protesters alleged that members of ruling party linked students organisation Akhil Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad committed the attacks and even faculty members of the University were not spared in the attack. The protesters alleged that the ABVP had been targeting Leftist ideologists for long.

Parthibhan, one of the protesters, said the students and faculty were brutally attacked on their campus and still no action had been taken against the perpetrators. The students were protesting to press various demands and against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The attacks were meant to scare them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 12:22:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/aiyf-protest-in-support-of-jnu-students/article30537963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY