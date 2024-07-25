AITUC wants minimum daily wages implemented with effect from April 1, 2023

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said the minimum daily wage fixed by the district administration for temporary workers in local bodies for 2023-24 were not implemented so far and wanted it implemented with effect from April 1, 2023.

In an email sent to District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy said the district administration had fixed the minimum wages for 2023-24 that should have been implemented from April 1, 2023. But, it was not implemented in the municipalities of Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Sathyamangalam and Punjai Puliyampatti and in all the town panchayats and 225 village panchayats in the district. Also, the wage was not implemented for workers in government and taluk hospitals as workers were paid the minimum wage fixed for 2022-23. “It is against the welfare of the workers as they are losing their income,” the email said.

The email urged the administration to implement the minimum wages in all the local bodies for 2023-24 and settle arrears to the workers at the earliest.

