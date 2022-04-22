AITUC wants Centre to repeal four labour codes

Stating that four labour codes framed by amalgamating 44 central labour laws were against the welfare of the workers, AITUC Erode District Committee has urged the State government to pass a resolution in the Assembly urging the Central government to repeal the codes.

Codes on Wages, Industrial Relations, Social Security and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions were passed by the Parliament and States were asked to frame their rules for implementation. However, trade unions claim that the codes favour only the company management and were against the interests of the workforce.

On Friday, workers, led by AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy, staged a demonstration at Surampatti Four Road. They said that the draft rules framed by the State should be circulated for publication and opinion can be given in 45 days.

“A meeting was organised by the State Labour Minister on March 18 during which draft rules were not given to the participants. But without the consent of trade unions, draft rules were published which are against the law”, they added.

Members wanted the State not to accept the new codes and instead wanted a special resolution to be adopted against the codes.

“The Assembly passed a resolution against NEET and the three farm laws and the State should also adopt a resolution against the codes”, they said and added that the Centre will have control of the State Labour Department if the codes were implemented. Members said that any workers can be hired and fired by the companies at their will and wanted the labour codes to be repealed.