AITUC urges Stalin to withdraw amendment to Factory Act

National general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Amarjeet Kaur on Saturday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to withdraw the amendment made to the Factory Act 1948 (that provides for flexible working hours), and said trade unions will oppose the “anti-people” decision vehemently.

“We will fight on streets, and not allow its implementation,” Ms. Kaur said, emphasising that every additional hour of overtime work ought to entail double wages.

Be it the Centre or the State, the AITUC will oppose injustice caused to the working class, she said, alleging that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were forced into making changes to the Factory Act by the Central Government, to facilitate Apple Inc to make investments.

The AITUC and CPI will expose the misrule of the Central Government through padayatra, and cycle/ motorcycle rallies, she told mediapersons.

For the first time in Indian history, the Budget was passed without a debate. The Central Government got away with extending concessions to the corporates and reducing funding for welfare measures covering livelihood, education and health. The Modi government took advantage of the COVID lockdown to take anti-worker measures. The misrule of the Central government including its anti-farmer measures, disinvestment of public sector undertakings, writing off of huge loans to corporates, the harm being caused by inequal wealth distribution, prevalence of hunger, burdening of the poor through GST levy and other key issues will be highlighted during the campaign, she said.

About 60% of sanctioned posts were vacant in various departments in Central and State governments. Workers in start-ups were also being laid off and the trend of outsourcing of jobs was causing immense harm, she said.