AITUC urges formation of street vending panels in all local bodies

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the district administration to form street vending committees in all the local bodies and ensure that the committee meetings are held regularly once in three months.

The district level committee meeting, led by its district vice president T.A. Selvam and AITUC State secretary S. Chinnasamy, was held here on Wednesday in which the following resolutions were adopted.

A resolution said that Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 mandated forming the committees in Corporation, town panchayats and municipalities in the district. But the committees were not formed in many local bodies and also meetings not held regularly. The resolution urged forming the committees at the earliest.

Another resolution said that labours were staying on the company premises located at Sipcot in Perundurai which was against law. The resolution wanted them to leave the premises and also wanted the law enforcing agencies to implement labour welfare laws effectively. The resolution wanted Thuimai Paniyalargal given a daily wage of ₹ 490 against the present wage of ₹ 2,600 a month.

A resolution also decided to support the nationwide strike called by trade unions on January 8, 2020 to protest against the anti-labour policies of the Centre. The resolution said that the members would be participating in the strike.