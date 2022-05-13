AITUC urges Erode Collector to fix minimum daily wages for temporary workers

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the District Collector to fix the minimum daily wages for temporary workers working in various government departments in the district for 2022-23.

In an e-mail sent to Collector H. Krishnanunni, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy said Thuimai Paniyalargal, those involved in Malaria and Dengue prevention activities, drivers, computer operators, gardeners, masons, carpenters and plumbers were working in local bodies and under various government departments in the district on a daily wage basis.

Every year, the minimum daily wages was fixed by the administration and released in the District Gazette. Wages from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 was yet to be fixed by the district administration, the e-mail said and wanted minimum wages fixed as per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 and in accordance with the wages fixed by the State government for workers in various departments.

Mr. Chinnasamy said minimum wages for 2021-22 was announced by the administration on October 7, 2021, but was not implemented so far in the district, affecting thousands of workers. Hence, the minimum wages fixed for 2021-22 should be implemented and the arrears should be settled while the new wages for 2022-23 should be fixed at the earliest, the e-mail said.