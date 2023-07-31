AITUC urges district administration to fix minimum daily wages for workers

July 31, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the district administration to fix the minimum daily wages for temporary workers working in various government departments in the district for 2023-24.

In an e-mail to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, AITUC district president S. Chinnasamy said daily wage earners were working in local bodies involved in malaria and dengue prevention activities, drivers, computer operators, carpenters, plumbers and water suppliers. Also, workers were working at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai and government hospitals. Usually, based on the prevailing cost of essential commodities and other factors, the district administration fixes minimum daily wages for these workers and publishes them in the District Gazette.

The email said that wages from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 was yet to be fixed by the district administration even after four months have passed in the current financial year. This has affected the livelihood of thousands of workers in the district, the email urged and wanted minimum wages fixed as per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 and in accordance with the wages fixed by the State government for workers in various departments.

