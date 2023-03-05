ADVERTISEMENT

AITUC seeks legal protection for migrant workers

March 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Migrant workers should get legal protection, said the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) here on Sunday.

This was one of the resolutions passed at a meeting of contract workers, organised by the union.

The workers should get protection under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, it said. The State government should issue identity cards to the workers with details of the company, date of joining, family details, etc. It should also focus on the facilities and hygiene at places where these workers reside.

The workers should get paid leave for 15 days a year and should be paid for transport to go home. The State government should implement laws to regularise these workers and wherever there are job vacancies, these workers should be recruited as permanent workers, it said.

