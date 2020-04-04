AITUC seeks compensation for all workers

The State government should pay COVID-19 compensation to all construction workers, including those who had not renewed their membership in the welfare board, said N. Selvaraj, State joint secretary of Tamil Nadu AITUC .

The government has announced relief of ₹1,000 and essential commodities to members of the construction workers welfare board and auto workers. It should extend the benefit to members who have not renewed their membership with the board.

The government was now collecting the bank account details of the workers. It should discuss with the trade unions and get the back account details of the workers whose account details were not available or not updated with the board, he said.

The Coimbatore District Lorry Transport Union appealed to the government to pay compensation to the loadmen too. There are about 3,000 load men here, who work in markets, and with lorry owners. They have lost their income and are without work because of the lockdown. Hence, they should also get the compensation amount, according to the union.